Prepare for the dry cold of winter with Govee’s smart 3L humidifier for $28 low, more from $30

Amazon is offering the GoveeLife Smart 3L Humidifier for $27.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. Down from its $40 price tag in time for the drier months ahead, we’ve previously seen this model go for $4 less last month during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and marks the second-lowest price that we have tracked since its release during the summer. It sports a 3-liter tank, eight misting levels, and up to 25 hours of runtime before it’ll need to be refilled. The 3-in-1 design gives you basic humidifier actions combined with an essential oil diffuser at its base, as well as RGB lighting for added soothing effects and to prevent accidental tipping at night or in dark spaces. You’ll be able to control and adjust settings via the companion app or go hands-free by connecting to your Alexa or Google Assistant.

Other GoveeLife Humidifiers seeing discounts

You can also check out our recent coverage of the deal still going on for the GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Max, which features a 7-liter tank with nine mist levels and two mist modes that can run for up to 70 hours before needing to be refilled. And be sure to head on over to our smart home hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals on devices that will bring your home further into the twenty-first century.

Govee Smart 3L Humidifier features:

Smart APP & Voice Control: Connect smart humidifiers to the App and control the mist settings remotely. Bring added convenience into your lives with cleaning reminder, schedule and timer options and custom mode. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Auto-Reflect: Pairing with the Govee/GoveeLife thermohygrometer automatically adjusts the air humidity to a comfortable range without manual adjustment. Ensures the perfect humidity in the children’s room and plants room. (Thermo-hygrometer not included.)

2X Fast Humidification: Cool mist humidifiers with a 3L water tank, 8 level mist, up to 220ml/h mist output and up to 25 hours of use so you don’t need to worry about frequent water refills.

3-in-1 Humidifier Diffuser & Nightlight: Add your favorite essential oils into the base to create a relaxing atmosphere. Turn on the RGB light of the humidifier for bedroom at night for soothing lighting effects with your aromatherapy to help you sleep.

