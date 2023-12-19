Smiles shine with Oral-B’s iO Series 5 smart electric toothbrush for $100 low, more from $15

Amazon is offering the Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $220 price tag, it saw a few discounts at the beginning of the year before sitting at its MSRP for five straight months and receiving its first major price cut at the end of summer. Today’s deal comes in as a 55% markdown off the going rate, giving you $120 in savings and marking a return to the all-time low that matches its Black Friday pricing.

You’ll see healthier gums in just one week of use with this smart toothbrush, able to track how and where you brush in real time through the AI-powered Oral-B app. Equipped with a pressure sensor, it can alert you if you brush too hard, too soft, or just right. It features five cleaning modes: daily clean, intense clean, sensitive, super-sensitive, and whitening, with a two minute timer to ensure you spend the necessary time on your pearly whites. Also includes three replaceable brush heads.

Oral-B iO 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush Features:

FOR HEALTHIER GUMS IN JUST 1 WEEK remove 100% more plaque and even 2.5X in between teeth* with ORAL-B’s MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY *vs a manual brush

NEVER MISS A SPOT with the A.I. POWERED ORAL-B APP that tracks how and where you brush in real-time

PROTECT YOUR GUMS WITH iO PRESSURE SENSOR, Oral-B’s only one to signal if you brush TOO HARD, TOO SOFT or JUST RIGHT for an effective and safe clean

PERSONALIZE YOUR BRUSHING choosing among 5 CLEANING MODES: Daily Clean, Intense Clean, Sensitive, Super-Sensitive, Whitening

Always MAXIMIZE YOUR CLEAN with iO LIGHTRING TIMER -that celebrates a dentist recommended 2 minute brush- and REFILL CHANGE ALERT

