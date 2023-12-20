Amazon last-minute gift card deals from $40: Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Google Play, and much more

Update: You can now land a $75 Apple Holiday Limited Edition Gift Card with FREE $10 Walmart eGift Card included for $75 right now.

We are now well under a week away from the big day, and Amazon has brought back a number of notable gift card offers for easy gifting. Whether it’s someone you might not get to see in person this year, co-workers, or otherwise, there are plenty of discounted gift card deals in both physical and digital form right now. Alongside straight up discounts, Amazon is also throwing in free credit with select options so you can get a little back for yourself while giving to others this year. From Uber and Lyft to Airbnb, Hulu, Google Play, Footlocker, and more, all of the discounted gift cards can be found on this page with some top picks detailed for you down below.

Amazon holiday gift card deals:

Uber gift card features:

24/7 Safe Pickups

Order from hundreds of local restaurants

Low-cost and premium options

Ratings ensure premium quality

Redemption: Online

No Returns and Refunds on Gift Cards

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!