Cole Haan takes up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 30% off your purchase

Cole Haan is currently offering up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 30% off your purchase with code CHEER at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more and you can still choose 2-Day shipping to receive before Christmas. A standout from this sale is the Berkshire Lug Sole Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $140, which is $100 off the original rate. It’s available in three color options and pairs nicely with jeans, chino pants, and more. These boots are water-resistant and features a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- American Classics Plain Toe Boots $91 (Orig. $200)
- Washington Grand Laser Chelsea Boots $133 (Orig. $450)
- Berkshire Lug Sole Chukka Boots $140 (Orig. $240)
- ØriginalGrand Moc Toe Chukka Boot $112 (Orig. $200)
- Leather Tech Tip Glove $45 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chrystie Square Bootie $91 (Orig. $210)
- ZERØGRAND City Wedge Hiker Boots $130 (Orig. $300)
- ZERØGRAND Field Hiking Boots $140 (Orig. $200)
- Elena Tall Block Heel Boots $133 (Orig. $320)
- Grand Ambition Vesper Booties $140 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
