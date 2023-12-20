Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale is live with up to 50% off best-selling polos, t-shirts, more

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Refresh your wardrobe before the new year with deals on t-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, sneakers, accessories, and more. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Sport Pique Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $110. These polo shirts are available in five color options and can be worn with jeans, joggers, shorts, chino pants, and more. The crocodile logo on the chest elevates this polo and the material is highly breathable. Plus, it’s infused with stretch to give you full mobility. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

