Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale is live with up to 50% off best-selling polos, t-shirts, more

Ali Smith -
50% off from $15

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Refresh your wardrobe before the new year with deals on t-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, sneakers, accessories, and more. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Sport Pique Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $110. These polo shirts are available in five color options and can be worn with jeans, joggers, shorts, chino pants, and more. The crocodile logo on the chest elevates this polo and the material is highly breathable. Plus, it’s infused with stretch to give you full mobility. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2023 Advent Ca...
Massive collection of discounted games to enjoy on iPho...
meross’ wireless smoke and CO detector hits new $...
These best-selling hardcover and paperback books from A...
Unlock one-click iOS file transfers with AnyTrans lifet...
Get 60% battery in 30 minutes with UGREEN’s 35W 2...
The top five Meta Quest fitness games now on sale up to...
Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset with 50-hour ...
Load more...
Show More Comments