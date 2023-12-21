lululemon offers new specials from $9 + free shipping: Leggings, outerwear, more

lululemon is currently offering specials from $9 including accessories, best-selling leggings, t-shirts, joggers, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. This is a fantastic time to use those Christmas gift cards or buy last minute gifts! Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $118. This half-zip is a perfect layering option to place under jackets, vests, or additional sweatshirts to head out in the cold. The pullover is available in four color options and has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below the jump, or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

