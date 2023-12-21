Z Grills’ 450A Pro wood pellet grill and smoker offers 8-in-1 functionality at $359 (Reg. $499)

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS 450A Pro Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $359 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its $499 MSRP, this grill has spent most of 2023 at a $409 price tag with a few discounts that never exceeded $50. Today’s deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low. Your purchase also includes a free rain cover valued at $60, not to mention the installed front shelf that is valued at $30. All-in-all, you’re looking at a total of $140 in savings and accessories. This grill and smoker offers 8-in-1 versatility (bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, char-grill) and utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. Featuring a PID auto-temperature controller, with a real-time temperature display and pre-settable temperatures, this grill and smoker will do all the work for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rate making it ideal for beginners.

You might as well stock up on your wood pellets along with your purchase of the above grill, with Amazon offering Traeger 20-pound bags for $20, coming in six flavors: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan, and signature blend.

And if you’re like me, you’ll likely enjoy a nice glass of wine along with your BBQ and these NutriChef Wine-Cooling Refrigerators are the ideal devices to store and keep it fresh. With capacities ranging from 14 bottles to 34 bottles, these refrigerators ensure long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature while featuring soft LED interior lights to prevent any lasting effects on your wine’s taste.

Z Grills 450A Pro Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

EXTRA STORAGE – Front shelf and side shelf provide enough space to store grilling gear within easy reach. Foldable front shelf folds down flush when not in use.

PERFECT SIZE – 459 sq. in. cooking area. 15 lbs hopper capacity. 84lbs Weighs. Take up less space than 700 series, perfect for couple and small households.

PRECISE TEMPS CONTROL – Maintain cooking temperatures to your desired set point. Take the guesswork out of cooking and create deliciously consistent meals every time.

PELLET GRILL TECHNOLOGY – There just isn’t an easier way to get flavor of wood smoked food than with a pellet grill. Try it, you’ll taste the difference from a GAS or CARBON grill.

SUPERIOR MOBILITY – Rugged wheels easily conquer any backyard terrain. Quickly roll your grill over snow, mud, sand and any other terrain without break a sweat.

8-IN-1 VERSATILITY – Wide temps range from 180 to 450 °F allows you to bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, and char-grill.

RELIABLE SERVICE — Z GRILLS is a grill manufacturer with over 30 years of experience, provides 3-YEAR quality assurance for products.

