lululemon’s End of Year Scores are live! Save big on top-selling items from just $4

lululemon is having an End of Year Event that’s happening now with pricing starting at just $4. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s ABC Jogger Pants that are currently marked down from $69 and originally sold for $128. These jogger pants are available in five color options and have a lightweight, breathable material that promotes comfort. This style is highly versatile and can be worn year-round with t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. It also has a four-way stretch fabric, making it nice for workouts, as well as a drawstring waist that allows for a precise fit. These pants have nearly 900, 5-star ratings from Lululemon customers. Find the rest of our top picks below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!