Save $330 on Schumacher’s level 2 EV wall charger with NEMA 6-50 plug for $369

Amazon is offering the Schumacher Level 2 Electric Vehicle Wall Charger for $369.21 shipped. Down from its regular $699 list price, this EV charger spent the first half of the year bobbing between $450 and $532, and rising to a $650 high during the summer. Fall brought the prices back down to more reasonable levels and winter dropped them further to a $341 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $239 and lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked. All-in-all, you’ll be getting $330 in savings from its MSRP.

This device employs 240V level 2 charging with up to 50A of power (when hardwired), giving you a charging speed that is nine times faster than a standard wall outlet. It features a configurable current from 16A to 40A that can be adjusted during installation to your home’s power system, which can be either indoors or outdoors thanks to its weather-resistant enclosure. It can also be fully integrated into your compatible smart home, and allows for a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection through the SchuPower app to monitor charging while away. It comes with a NEMA 6-50 plug, and is also easily made to be compatible with Tesla vehicles with the SA914 adapter that is sold separately.

You want to get the above deal, but want to ensure it comes hardwired and able to produce 50A of charging power? Well Amazon is offering its hardwired counterpart for $527. There is also the same wall charger with the NEMA 14-50 plug option for $505 as well. Amazon is also currently offering the SA914 adapter for Tesla vehicles for $60. You can even store the charging gun for the above station in the charging dock with this adapter attached.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger with NEMA 6-50 Plug, currently going for $481. It delivers a flexible 16A to 50A of power and up to 37 miles or range per hour of charge. It can easily be installed indoors or outdoors by an electrician, with options for both plug-in or hardwired installations available.

Schumacher Level 2 EV Wall Charger Features:

Schumacher’s Level 2 EV Wall Charger is an essential element of integrated smart homes for forward-thinking homeowners. With the SchuPower app and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, you can schedule and remotely monitor the charging of your EV, and view real-time stats. A raintight enclosure allows homeowners to install the unit indoors or outdoors to fit their preferences and lifestyle.

