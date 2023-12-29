allbirds End-of-Season sale takes up to 70% off sustainable shoes from $33

allbirds has launched its End-of-Season sale with comfortable, sustainable, organically-made sneakers and canvas shoes for both men and women up to 70% off. Free shipping on orders over $75. The Men’s Canvas Pacers are now $33 marked down from $110, giving you 70% in savings. The Canvas Pacers are made of organic cotton, recycled polyester, and natural rubber, giving these sustainably-made shoes a low carbon footprint – they come in three colorways and are perfect for everyday wear. Keep reading for more details on allbirds’ End-of-Season-Sale.

Keeping in line with canvas, the Men’s Canvas Pacer Mids are now 60% off, coming in at $48. These sneakers are a classic silhouette meant to be dressed up or dressed down and will elevate any outfit. The Canvas Pacer Mids are lined with a TENCEL Lyocell blend, making them especially comfortable for all-day wear. The best-selling Women’s Tree Breezers for $70 come in five bold colorways and are a machine washable ballet flat that is odor-minimizing and crafted with eucalyptus tree fiber – grab your pair here. The Women’ Plant Pacers – now available at a final sale price of $40 – are allbirds’ first shoe made of Plant Leather material, which is a 100% plastic-free leather alternative. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and are versatile enough to be paired with any outfit.

More footwear we are loving from the allbirds End-of-Season Sale:

Men:

Women:

More on the Men’s Canvas Pacers:

A classic style that’s a blank canvas for one-of-a-kind expression, made with durable, comfortable natural materials.

Best For: Everyday wear, setting your own pace, journeying to a better future

Durable Canvas Material: Light enough to keep you moving, tough enough to stand up over time

Elevated Design: Clean and refined detailing with an expressive wavy midsole and tread pattern, accentuated with a classic cupsole stitch

