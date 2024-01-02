Amazon kicks off 2024 with 30% off Optimum Nutrition protein: 2-lbs. from under $28, more

As per usual at this time of year, Amazon has kicked off a series of big-time sale events on protein powders and health supplements to support your 2024 health and fitness goals at a discount. Leading the way, it is now offering 30% off a range of Optimum Nutrition Whey protein with 2-pound containers now starting from $27.92 shipped. You’ll want to opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page for the lowest possible price. And be sure to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $42, you’ll find a range of flavors marked down so you can stock-up without paying full price. Outside of limited Lightning and coupon deals, this is among the lowest we have tracked in months. Head below for more details and details.

This is the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey with 24 grams of protein per serving to “help build and maintain muscle when taken over time with regular resistance training.” It also contains 5.5 grams of “naturally occurring branched chain amino acids (BCAA and 11 grams of naturally occurring essential amino acids) to make for a solid option “before or after exercise, between meals, with a meal, or any time of day.”

Browse through the rest of the now live Optimum Nutrition Amazon sale right here and be sure to swing by Amazon’s personal care deal section where you’ll find plenty more where these came from. There are deals available on a range of protein powders, meal replacement shakes, vitamins, and more waiting right here.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey features:

Gold Standard 100% Whey – 24g of protein per serving to help build and maintain muscle when taken over time with regular resistance training

5.5g of aturally occurring branched chain amino acids (BCAA and 11g of naturally occurring essential amino acids (EAAs) per serving to support muscle recovery

Anytime formula – great before or after exercise, between meals, with a meal, or any time of day when you need extra protein

Optimum Nutrition is the World’s #1 Sports Nutrition Brand*

Banned substance tested and the highest quality control measures so you feel comfortable and confident consuming the product

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!