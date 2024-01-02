Hoka markdowns take up to 40% off best-selling running shoes for those New Year resolutions from $100

Hoka is ringing in 2024 with a whole host of new markdowns on some of its best-selling running shoes for up to 40% off, perfect for anyone wanting to take their fitness to a new level this year. Free shipping and extended returns for members. Included in the roundup are the Bondi 8’s for $132, a pair of shoes so comfortable that they received the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association. Available in a multitude of colorways, these shoes are ideal for your everyday run or walk. Head below for more details on new markdowns from Hoka.

The Bondi 8’s for women and men are now updated with an extended heal, brand new foam, and a pillowed tongue, all of which will amplify your core performance. Additional features include a heel pull tab, engineered mesh construction, and an Ortholite hybrid sock liner – get your pair here for $132. Another new markdown from Hoka is the Hopara All-Terrain shoes for $108. These shoes can be navigated through any terrain – wet or dry – and feature a neoprene collar, allowing for flexibility and additional comfort. The award-winning Women’s Clifton 8 shoes are crafted with a light, responsive midsole that delivers the perfect combination of soft and light for your walks and runs, now available for $112 and in a variety of fun colorways.

More markdowns we are loving from Hoka:

More on Bondi 8:

One of the hardest working shoes in the HOKA lineup, the Bondi takes a bold step forward this season reworked with softer, lighter foams and a brand-new extended heel geometry. Taking on a billowed effect, the rear crash pad affords an incredibly soft and balanced ride from heel strike to forefoot transaction.

