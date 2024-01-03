Cole Haan offers an extra 20% off hundreds of best-selling styles: Boots, dress shoes, more

Cole Haan is currently offering an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20 at checkout. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Washington Grand Laser Chelsea Boots that are marked down to $120, which originally sold for $450. These boots are sure to elevate any outfit and it has laser details that are very stylish. They’re available in three color options and have a cushioned insole to promote all day comfort. This style was also designed to give you ankle and arch support as well as a lightweight base for easy commuting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Washington Grand Laser Chelsea Boots $120 (Orig. $450)
- Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneakers $104 (Orig. $180)
- ØriginalGrand Chukka Boot $120 (Orig. $180)
- Berkshire Lug Sole Chukka Boots $112 (Orig. $240)
- ZERØGRAND Chelsea Boot $128 (Orig. $210)
Our top picks for women include:
- Leigh Booties $72 (Orig. $250)
- Elyse Booties $80 (Orig. $250)
- Chrystie Square Bootie $80 (Orig. $210)
- Noelle Boots $80 (Orig. $300)
- ZERØGRAND Field Hiking Boots $144 (Orig. $220)
