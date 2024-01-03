Cole Haan offers an extra 20% off hundreds of best-selling styles: Boots, dress shoes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionCole Haan
50% off + 20% off

Cole Haan is currently offering an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20 at checkout. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Washington Grand Laser Chelsea Boots that are marked down to $120, which originally sold for $450. These boots are sure to elevate any outfit and it has laser details that are very stylish. They’re available in three color options and have a cushioned insole to promote all day comfort. This style was also designed to give you ankle and arch support as well as a lightweight base for easy commuting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save $100 on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook w...
Journey goes 20% off sitewide for the New Year: Apple F...
Purchasing Bissell’s SpinWave 2-in-1 robot mop an...
These best-selling hardcover and paperback books from A...
Outfit your space with an app/voice-controlled Amazon s...
Samsung brings three new OLED monitors to its Odyssey g...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X portable power station retu...
Make smarter investments in 2024 with Tykr lifetime pre...
Load more...
Show More Comments