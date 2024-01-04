LG unveils industry’s first 27-inch 480Hz QHD OLED gaming display with 0.03ms response time

Next up in our coverage of CES announcements, LG Display has announced today that it has completed the development of a new 27-inch 480Hz QHD OLED gaming display with an official showcase prepared for CES 2024. This big news has many excited for what lies in store, opening the doors to a new era of OLEDs with ultra-high refresh rates.

The 27-inch 480Hz QHD OLED gaming display kicks off a new era of OLEDs

Leveraging LG’s unique OLED technology, which allows each pixel to emit light independently without a backlight unit, the company’s new 27-inch display is set to deliver an unprecedented 480Hz refresh rate, a QHD 1440p resolution, and a 0.03ms response time – the fastest of any panel on the market today. It all culminates in order to realize the optimal gaming experience for avid gamers.

“To strengthen our leadership in the high-end gaming display market, we will continue to harness the power of OLED’s distinctive qualities such as ultra-high refresh rates, fast response times, and perfect black for next-level viewing experiences.” Won-seok Kang, Vice President and Head of the Large Display Product Planning Division at LG Display.

A higher refresh rate is considered a crucial element in gaming monitors that allows for smoother and clearer gameplay, even with rapid screen transitions. This display’s 480Hz refresh rate will allow it to generate 480 images per second, giving gaming monitors a new standard to strive towards.

LG’s OLED gaming displays incorporate a “Micro Lens Array (MLA)” into its META Technology to provide enhanced image quality and also to maximize the emission of organic light from the OLED panel to minimize external light reflections during darker scenes.

The company’s OLED gaming displays already emit the lowest levels of blue light in the industry and approximately half the amount emitted by premium LCDs. These reductions in blue light minimize eye fatigue while also eliminating flickers, giving gamers more comfortable and enjoyable gaming sessions.

The new 27-inch 480Hz QHD OLED gaming display is set to launch in the first half of the year, with the company unveiling its full lineup of OLED gaming displays at CES 2024 in the meantime, with coming sizes in 27, 31.5, 34, 39, and 45 inches. This is certainly a highly anticipated announcement of LG’s entry into the high-end gaming display market. We will update you with more information and imagery as it becomes available.

