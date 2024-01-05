Gap Factory’s Great Sale offers up to 75% off + extra 50% off with deals from $5

The GAP Factory’s Great Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items. Plus, an extra 10% off your purchase with code GFGREAT at checkout. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Waffle-Knit Crewneck T-Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $17 and originally sold for $35. This top is perfect for layering under vests or jackets and it’s available in twelve color options. The waffle-knit material is infused with stretch to promote comfort and with over 200 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from GAP Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Logo Hoodie $25 (Orig. $50)
- Crewneck Sweater $18 (Orig. $45)
- GapFit Performance Hoodie $30 (Orig. $60)
- Waffle-Knit Crewneck T-Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- Slim Taper GapFlex Jeans with Washwell $36 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- ColdControl Puffer Jacket $28 (Orig. $80)
- Relaxed Crewneck Sweatshirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Relaxed Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- ColdControl Puffer Vest $20 (Orig. $60)
- Long Topcoat $75 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
