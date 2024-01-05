Gap Factory’s Great Sale offers up to 75% off + extra 50% off with deals from $5

The GAP Factory’s Great Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items. Plus, an extra 10% off your purchase with code GFGREAT at checkout. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Waffle-Knit Crewneck T-Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $17 and originally sold for $35. This top is perfect for layering under vests or jackets and it’s available in twelve color options. The waffle-knit material is infused with stretch to promote comfort and with over 200 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from GAP Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the L.L. Bean Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $10.

