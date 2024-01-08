Carhartt takes 25% off popular gear during its Winter Event: Sweatshirts, outerwear, more

Ali Smith -
25% off from $8

Carhartt is currently offering 25% off popular gear for working. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Inside this sale you can score deals on sweatshirts, t-shirts, boots, outerwear, accessories, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Loose-Fit Midweight Logo Sweatshirt that’s marked down from $41 and originally sold for $60. This sweatshirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it can be styled year-round. You can choose from six fun color options, and it has logos on the sleeve and chest for a fashionable look. With over 3,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Score additional deals by heading below, or you can.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Osprey: Up to 50% off past-season products including be...
Save $1,000 on Juiced’s HyperScrambler 2 dual bat...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables sees f...
MUJJO 25% off sitewide: Leather iPhone 15 cases, wallet...
Snow Joe’s 24V 21-inch electric snow blower with four...
Today’s best iOS app deals: ScourgeBringer, Boxvi...
Nanoleaf’s new Matter Smart String Lights see 50%...
Garmin first to design a heart rate monitor with women ...
Load more...
Show More Comments