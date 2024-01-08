NutriChef’s single-zone wine cooling refrigerator hits new all-time $175 low, more from $190

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator $175.05 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from $200, this device only saw two discounts since its release back in August, with some spikes to a $237 high in December. Today’s deal comes in as a $25 markdown that beats out the lowest previous discount price by $15 and carves out a new all-time low to begin the new year. This wine-cooling refrigerator provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, designed to be unaffected by outside heat sources. It can house up to 12 bottles and ensures long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature. It features soft LED interior lights to prevent any lasting effects on your wine’s taste, a digital touchscreen display panel to adjust settings, and a free-standing design making placement far more easier than carving out a literal cellar below your home.

Amazon is also offering varying sizes of wine-cooling refrigerators like the one above, all of them offering the same built-in features to keep your wine cool, crisp, and unspoiled. You’ll find a 14-bottle model for $190, a 28-bottle model for $250, or a 34-bottle model for $361. While these three are all single-zone refrigerators, you’ll also find a dual-zone model with a 24-bottle capacity for $330.

And if you’re like me, pairing a nice bottle of wine with some pizza is a personal paradise, so be sure to check out the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven. It’s designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches and can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings.

NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator features:

Temperature Stability: With a temperature range of 41°F to 64°F, our wine chilling refrigerator cellar ensures that temperature isn’t affected by outside heat sources and can house 12 bottles, up to 30 liters. Also equipped w/ low noise operation

Preserve Wines With Built-in Features: Our wine refrigerator ensures an ideal environment for long-term wine storage with a built-in circulation, thermoelectric cooling and ventilation grill that maintains a consistent temperature on the wine cooler

Soft LED Interior Lights: Harsh fluorescent lights inside the refrigerator that might affect the taste of your wines and bottle labels will no longer be a problem thanks to the integrated LED light with power button and our blue temperature display!

Digital Control Buttons: By tapping the digital touch button display panel, you can easily adjust the temperature and turn on the light. With the touch screen control button on our wine refrigerator, you can easily store your wines and drinks

Free Standing Design: Ideal for floor, table or countertop placement only. Easier to place anywhere inside your house or pub. With contoured and polished chrome wine racks, glass door, with plastic door frame and recessed handle

