Load up on popular Orgain vegan protein powder at up to 30% off: 2-lbs. for $19, more

To start the New Year on the right foot, Amazon is looking to power you through your vegan health and fitness routine with some solid deals on the popular Orgain protein products. You’ll find a host of more traditional options on sale as part of Amazon New Year fitness deals, but it has now also launched a wide-ranging sale featuring loads of plant-based Orgain products, from protein powders and energy bars to supplements, hydration packets, and more. You’re looking at up to 30% off with deals starting from under $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Everything is waiting on this landing page and you can head below for a closer look.

Joining a host of plant-based supplements and protein bars, you’ll also find the 2.03-pound container of Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder in various flavors starting from $19.23 Prime shipped. Be sure to opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price, and then cancel the sub after your order ships. It delivers 21 grams of protein per serving alongside 2 grams of dietary fiber and 0 grams of added sugar at 150 calories per serving. It is USDA certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy-free, kosher, and non GMO.

Browse through the rest of today’s Orgain vegan protein sale right here for even more deals starting from under $13 Prime shipped.

You’ll also want to check out Amazon’s wider health supplement deals on this page before heading over to our fashion hub for deals on footwear and workout gear to upgrade your fitness fit this year.

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder features:

New look and label, same great product! Includes 1 (2.03 Lb) Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge

21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 2 grams of organic dietary fiber, low net carbs, 0 grams of added sugar, 150 calories per serving

USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, Non GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients

Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when baking to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!