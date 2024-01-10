Cotopaxi: Get 50% off final sale items including sweatpants, crewnecks, more from $33

Cotopaxi has launched a sale where you can get up to 50% off final sale items for as low as $33, including sweatpants, joggers, t-shirts, crewnecks, and more. Leading the way are the Men’s Sweatpants for a final sale price of $35, which are made from organic cotton and recycled polyester. Whether you’re lounging around the house or needing to run a few errands, these sweatpants will keep you comfortable all day long. Head below for more details on Cotopaxi’s sale.

The Fuego Men’s Down Jacket is now $122.50, marked down 50% at its final sale price. This jacket is made with responsibly sourced 800-fill down and a water-resistant nylon shell and features elastic cuff bindings, an interior stash pocket, and more. The On The Horizon Crew Sweatshirt for women comes in four fun colorways, all at a final sale price of $32.50. Perfect to throw on when you don’t know what else to wear, this sweatshirt has a classic fit and retro piping on the shoulder seam. For those lucky enough to be in a warm climate in the middle of January, the Valle Active Shorts for Men are now at a final sale price of $32.50, and feature a 7-inch inseam, hand pockets, a secure back zipper pocket, and more.

More items we love from Cotopaxi’s sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Fuego Men’s Down Jacket:

The Fuego is our quintessential insulation layer. Made with responsibly sourced 800-fill down and a water-resistant DWR-finished ripstop nylon shell, this lightweight insulated jacket is one we turn to year-round, from summer camping to winter wandering.

