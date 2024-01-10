Cotopaxi: Get 50% off final sale items including sweatpants, crewnecks, more from $33

Laura Rosenberg -
FashionCotopaxi
$33

Cotopaxi has launched a sale where you can get up to 50% off final sale items for as low as $33, including sweatpants, joggers, t-shirts, crewnecks, and more. Leading the way are the Men’s Sweatpants for a final sale price of $35, which are made from organic cotton and recycled polyester. Whether you’re lounging around the house or needing to run a few errands, these sweatpants will keep you comfortable all day long. Head below for more details on Cotopaxi’s sale.

The Fuego Men’s Down Jacket is now $122.50, marked down 50% at its final sale price. This jacket is made with responsibly sourced 800-fill down and a water-resistant nylon shell and features elastic cuff bindings, an interior stash pocket, and more. The On The Horizon Crew Sweatshirt for women comes in four fun colorways, all at a final sale price of $32.50. Perfect to throw on when you don’t know what else to wear, this sweatshirt has a classic fit and retro piping on the shoulder seam. For those lucky enough to be in a warm climate in the middle of January, the Valle Active Shorts for Men are now at a final sale price of $32.50, and feature a 7-inch inseam, hand pockets, a secure back zipper pocket, and more.

More items we love from Cotopaxi’s sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Fuego Men’s Down Jacket:

The Fuego is our quintessential insulation layer. Made with responsibly sourced 800-fill down and a water-resistant DWR-finished ripstop nylon shell, this lightweight insulated jacket is one we turn to year-round, from summer camping to winter wandering.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cotopaxi

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
BLUETTI heads to CES 2024 with its latest power generat...
Decorate your space with Govee’s smart multi-colo...
Score a 70-inch LG 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2 down at $...
Aqara’s door and window sensor P2 automates your ...
Android game and app deals: Stormhill Mystery, Screensh...
Save $156 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 model...
These TradePub eBooks are now free for 9to5Toys readers
Google’s official Pixel 7a cases on sale from new $23...
Load more...
Show More Comments