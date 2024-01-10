Novation’s FLkey 37 MIDI Keyboard sees first notable Amazon deal down at $170 shipped

Amazon is now offering its first notable deal on the Novation FLkey 37 MIDI Keyboard at $169.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $30 in savings and the first solid price drops we have tracked on this model since we went hands-on for review. While this model is designed to provide seamless integration with FL Studio, it will work with just about any DAW (I have been using it with Logic Pro for some time now). It sports 37 keys alongside a step sequencer and the ability to lock the keys into specific scales (great for beginners and musical experimentation). You’ll also find a suite of pads that can be used to trigger loops and tap out drum beats. Get a complete rundown of the user experience in our feature piece right here, and then head below for more.

A notable lower-priced alternative would be to go with something from the popular AKAI family of controllers like the AKAI Professional MPK Mini MK3. This one sells for $99 shipped on Amazon and delivers an even more compact set of keys alongside MPC-style drum pads and the brand’s unique joystick controllers. It and the other models in its lineup were easy picks for our 2023 roundup of the best MIDI controllers as well.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch with some wild 3D touch gesture control action, the new Expressive E Osmose controller we just took a hands-on look at is more than worth your time. It is certainly a more lofty investment, but it also on a whole other level in terms of musical control capabilities and expressiveness.

Novation FLkey 37 MIDI Keyboard features:

Seamless Integration with FL Studio Produce music easily with essential controls at your fingertips

Mixer and Channel Rack control Adjust volume and pan with eight knobs

Step sequencer Take control of FL Studio’s step sequencer and program drums easily

Channel Rack playability Play directly into the Channel Rack from FLkey 37’s pads

Scale mode Choose your scale and always hit the right note

Trigger FPC and SliceX with the pads for more expressive beats and melodies

