lululemon weekly specials are live with pricing starting at $9 shipped: Leggings, shorts, more

lululemon drops weekly specials in its We Made Too Much section with deals starting at $9. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the At Ease Joggers that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $128. These joggers are great for everyday wear or workouts alike. You can choose from three versatile color options and the waffle-knit design is infused with stretch to give you full range of motion. The drawstring waist allows you to find a perfect fit and it has large pockets to store essentials. With over 500 positive reviews from lululemon customers, they’re rated 4.1/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Pace Breaker Linerless Short $39 (Orig. $68)
- Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 $39 (Orig. $78)
- At Ease Jogger $69 (Orig. $128)
- Oversized Fleece Half Zip $64 (Orig. $148)
- Logo Sport Polo Short Sleeve $54 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length $79 (Orig. $128)
- Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short $49 (Orig. $68)
- Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt $39 (Orig. $78)
- Court Rival High-Rise Skirt $49 (Orig. $88)
- Quick-Dry Sleeveless Polo Shirt $39 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!