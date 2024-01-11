lululemon weekly specials are live with pricing starting at $9 shipped: Leggings, shorts, more

Ali Smith -
from $9 + free shipping
a sign on the side of a building

lululemon drops weekly specials in its We Made Too Much section with deals starting at $9. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the At Ease Joggers that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $128. These joggers are great for everyday wear or workouts alike. You can choose from three versatile color options and the waffle-knit design is infused with stretch to give you full range of motion. The drawstring waist allows you to find a perfect fit and it has large pockets to store essentials. With over 500 positive reviews from lululemon customers, they’re rated 4.1/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

