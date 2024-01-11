Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750 smart electric toothbrush falls 47% to new $180 low

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9750 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $179.96 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from its $340 price tag, it spent most of 2023 keeping at or above $300, with a few discounts down further and even less dropping costs to its $200 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 47% markdown off the going rate, giving you $160 in savings and marking a new all-time low.

Light up the world even more with your smile, with this electric toothbrush that “removes ten times more plaque and improves gum health up to 7 times more than a manual toothbrush.” It features five cleaning settings: clean, white+, deep clean+, gum health, and TongueCare – each with three intensity levels. It also comes with four different smart brush heads that automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode, with smart sensors that can provide real-time feedback on how well you’re doing.

Philips has other toothbrush models on sale as well, ranging from simple electric designs to smart devices capable of improving your cleaning habits (and be sure to clip those on-page coupons for the best prices):

DiamondClean Smart 9750 Electric Toothbrush features:

Complete oral care with smart sensor technology for an exceptional clean

Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks (in gum health mode vs. a manual toothbrush)

Removes up to 100% more stains in just 3 days (in white+ mode vs. a manual toothbrush)

4 different smart brush head types automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode and smart sensors provide real time feedback

5 modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, TongueCare & 3 intensity levels

Includes: 1 Connected Sonicare toothbrush handle with 5 modes; 1 Premium Plaque Control brush head; 1 Premium White brush head; 1 Premium Gum Health brush head; 1 TongueCare+ brush head; 1 Premium Brush Head holder, 1 Charging glass; 1 charging travel case; 1 charging base

