OtterBox offers 20% off sitewide New Year sale: MagSafe chargers, cases, more from $16

Justin Kahn -
OtterBox Black Friday sale

OtterBox is heading into the new year with a 20% off sitewide event, offering up a large selection of deals on its iPhone and Samsung cases, MagSafe chargers, tumblers, and much more. While this isn’t quite as good as the official 25% off sitewide event it launched for Black Friday last year, it is still a notable chance to score some of the brand’s popular accessories at a discount, especially if you landed some new tech over the Christmas holiday season last year. You won’t find the new cactus leather-alternative cases we featured recently, as they have not released yet, but just about everything else the brand sells is now on sale. The deals start from $16 and you’ll find some top picks waiting down below the fold. 

OtterBox MagSafe charger and power bank deals:

OtterBox iPhone/smartphone/AirTag deals:

OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe features:

  • 15W optimal wireless charging
  • Refined design, multi-device wireless charging station
  • Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design
  • Product guarantee
  • Strong magnetic alignment and attachment
  • iPhone, phone case, Apple Watch and AirPods sold separately
  • Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe Sleek with premium materials and fingerprint-resistant finish

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

