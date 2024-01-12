OtterBox offers 20% off sitewide New Year sale: MagSafe chargers, cases, more from $16

OtterBox is heading into the new year with a 20% off sitewide event, offering up a large selection of deals on its iPhone and Samsung cases, MagSafe chargers, tumblers, and much more. While this isn’t quite as good as the official 25% off sitewide event it launched for Black Friday last year, it is still a notable chance to score some of the brand’s popular accessories at a discount, especially if you landed some new tech over the Christmas holiday season last year. You won’t find the new cactus leather-alternative cases we featured recently, as they have not released yet, but just about everything else the brand sells is now on sale. The deals start from $16 and you’ll find some top picks waiting down below the fold.

OtterBox MagSafe charger and power bank deals:

OtterBox iPhone/smartphone/AirTag deals:

OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe features:

15W optimal wireless charging

Refined design, multi-device wireless charging station

Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design

Product guarantee

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment

iPhone, phone case, Apple Watch and AirPods sold separately

Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe Sleek with premium materials and fingerprint-resistant finish

