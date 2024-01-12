OtterBox offers 20% off sitewide New Year sale: MagSafe chargers, cases, more from $16

OtterBox is heading into the new year with a 20% off sitewide event, offering up a large selection of deals on its iPhone and Samsung cases, MagSafe chargers, tumblers, and much more. While this isn’t quite as good as the official 25% off sitewide event it launched for Black Friday last year, it is still a notable chance to score some of the brand’s popular accessories at a discount, especially if you landed some new tech over the Christmas holiday season last year. You won’t find the new cactus leather-alternative cases we featured recently, as they have not released yet, but just about everything else the brand sells is now on sale. The deals start from $16 and you’ll find some top picks waiting down below the fold.
OtterBox MagSafe charger and power bank deals:
- 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe $112.50 (Reg. $150)
- MFi approved (15W)
- 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe $120 (Reg. $150)
- MFi approved (15W)
- 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger $40 (Reg. $50)
- MFi approved (15W)
- Multi-Mount Power Bank with MagSafe $120 (Reg. $150)
- MFi approved (15W)
- Charger Stand for MagSafe $48 (Reg. 60)
- 3-in-1 Charging Station for MagSafe $64 (Reg. $80)
- Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe, 3k mAh $48 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
OtterBox iPhone/smartphone/AirTag deals:
- iPhone 15 cases from $32 (25% off)
- OtterBox MagSafe wallet from $32 (25% off)
- Smartphone screen protectors, AirTag cases, more from $16 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe features:
- 15W optimal wireless charging
- Refined design, multi-device wireless charging station
- Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design
- Product guarantee
- Strong magnetic alignment and attachment
- iPhone, phone case, Apple Watch and AirPods sold separately
- Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe Sleek with premium materials and fingerprint-resistant finish
