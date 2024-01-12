REI New Year Sale up to 40% off Patagonia, The North Face, Arc’teryx, more from $8

REI offers up to 40% off top brands including Patagonia, The North Face, Arc’teryx, Columbia, Outdoor Research, and more. Prices are as marked. REI Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Patagonia Terrebone Joggers that are currently marked down to $80, which is $20 off the original rate. These joggers are available in four versatile color options and have a drawstring waist to allow for a perfect fit. The material is water-resistant and highly breathable, which is great for workouts. The material is also stretch-infused and it has articulated knees to enhance mobility. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Outdoor Research Vigor Lightweight Gloves $19 (Orig. $26)
- Columbia Tech Trail Quarter-Zip Top $30 (Orig. $45)
- The North Face Box NSE Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $28 (Orig. $40)
- Patagonia Terrebonne Joggers $79 (Orig. $99)
- Arc’teryx Kadin Jacket $266 (Orig. $380)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Stride 5-Inch Shorts $16 (Orig. $55)
- Columbia Pitchstone Knit Crew Shirt $28 (Orig. $40)
- Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket $95 (Orig. $159)
- Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie $241 (Orig. $300)
- North Face Heritage Patch Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $31 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!