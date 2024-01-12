REI New Year Sale up to 40% off Patagonia, The North Face, Arc’teryx, more from $8

REI offers up to 40% off top brands including Patagonia, The North Face, Arc’teryx, Columbia, Outdoor Research, and more. Prices are as marked. REI Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Patagonia Terrebone Joggers that are currently marked down to $80, which is $20 off the original rate. These joggers are available in four versatile color options and have a drawstring waist to allow for a perfect fit. The material is water-resistant and highly breathable, which is great for workouts. The material is also stretch-infused and it has articulated knees to enhance mobility. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

