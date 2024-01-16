Instant Pot’s 6.3-qt. stand mixer covers your baking needs with attachments back at $100

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot 6.3-Quart Stand Mixer for $99.95 shipped. Down from its $150 price tag, it saw a few minor discounts and two major discounts over 2023, with Black Friday sales bringing costs down to the lowest point that we have seen. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate, giving you $50 in savings and returning it to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with a 400W motor, this stand mixer allows you to tackle all sorts of your favorite baking jobs from whipping together the smoothest meringue or the doughiest of cookies, to kneading out your bread dough with ease. It features a 6.3-Quart stainless steel mixing bowl as well as six mixing speeds – plus a pulse option for further versatility. Its durable design ensures you’ll be able to rely on it for years to come, and it even has a removable pouring shield to keep your ingredients in the bowl and not all over you counter. Also includes attachments: one mixing paddle, one dough hook, and one whisk. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a larger, upgraded model, Amazon is also offering the Instant Pot 7.4-Quart Stand Mixer Pro for $225, down from $300. This mixer comes with an improved 600W motor and features 10 speed settings, a digital timer, with the same commitment to sturdy designs so you can reuse this mixer for the foreseeable future. Like its predecessor above, it also comes with attachments to make your mixing duties that much easier.

And if you plan to mix up your own pizza dough with your new mixer, be sure to check out the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven. It’s designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches and can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings.

Instant Pot 6.3-Quart Stand Mixer features:

Simple Control: 6 mixing speeds plus pulse for ease of use and for any mixing task

Lighweight and Sturdy: Durable ABS housing for ease of carrying and lasting good looks

Easy Access: Tilt head allows you to conveniently remove the bowl or add ingredients

Complete Coverage: Planetary mixing operation ensures smooth, even mixing

No-Splash Mixing: Removable pouring shield keeps ingredients and batter in the bowl, not on the counter

Included Attachments: It comes with (1) 6.3-qt stainless steel mixing bowl that can mix large batches of dough, (1) mixing paddle, (1) dough hook, (1) whisk, and a removable pouring shield.

Built-in Safety Features: Created with safety in mind our mixer has an Auto-shutoff feature and more.

Discover Amazing Recipes: Includes the free Instant Brands Connect App, where you can find new recipes to create quick favorites and prepare delicious meals, available for iOS and Android.

