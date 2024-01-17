Converse takes an extra 40% off sale items: Best-selling sneakers, boots, more

For a limited time only, Converse takes an extra 40% off sale items, which are already up to 50% off, with code WEEKEND40 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on best-selling sneakers, boots, apparel, accessories, and more. Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Chuck 70 Sneakers that are marked down to $54 and originally sold for $100. These shoes have a water-repellant exterior and a rigid outer sole that promotes traction. They’re highly cushioned to give you all day comfort and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Converse customers. Score additional deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

