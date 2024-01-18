Foxpark’s custom-fitted Tesla floor mats see discounts up to 47% starting from $83

Amazon is offering the Foxpark 4-Piece Tesla Model 3 Floor Mats for $83.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon and using the promo code I63KZNZB for an additional 25% off. Down from its $150 price tag, we only saw a few discounts over 2023, with only two falling below $90. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 44% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $7 and marking a new all-time low. You’ll also find a 6-piece set of these floor mats on sale as well, marked down to $99.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon and using the same I63KZNZB promo code for an additional 25% off.

These floor mats are three-layer structures with a 5mm thickness and are custom-fitted for the Tesla Model 3 (2019-2024). They come with raised sides to keep sand, mud, and rain from getting under your carpets, while the driver’s seat mat also comes with anti-skid plates for additional safety. The high-density material makes cleaning easier, which can be accomplished by simply wiping, and is designed “to not crack or deform” no matter how bad the weather.

If you don’t have a Model 3, but instead own a Model Y, Amazon is also offering the Foxpark Tesla Model Y Floor Mats for $80, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Already down from $150, this is a combined 47% discount. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for these mats, beating out our previous mention by $40. These floor mats feature the same structural design and make-up of the above deal, custom-fitted for the Tesla Model Y (2021-2024).

You can also check out our past coverage of the Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera with 4.3-inch Monitor System, which gives you both a waterproof camera that has an adjustable 6-glass lens and a 0.1-lumen rated night vision, as well as a 4.3-inch monitor that features a PC1058 sensor for vivid and smooth picture quality.

Foxpark Tesla Model 3 Floor Mat features:

[Custom Fit For Tesla Model 3 Original Style]: Tesla Model 3 floor mats fit perfectly with Tesla Model 3 2019 – 2024.The raised sides fit perfectly with the car and keep sand, mud, and rain from getting under the carpet in all directions. They come with anti-skid plates under the driver’s seat for additional safety.

[Easy To Clean]: The high-density material on the surface of Foxpark Tesla Model 3 floor mats makes your cleaning easier. Cleaning can also be accomplished by simply wiping. Model 3 floor mats 2024 have been tested and they won’t crack, crack, or deform, no matter how bad the weather.

[100% Environmental TPE Material]: The Tesla Model 3 floor mats 2024 floor mats are made of high-strength TPE material, which is 100% environmental friendly and provides comprehensive protection for the car against dust, mud, salt, rain, snow and Sand at the same time without damaging the original carpet of the Tesla Model 3.

[Thickened Three-Layer Structure]: Foxpark Tesla Model 3 floor mats is a three-layer thickened structure with a weight of 5kg (11 lb). Thermoplastic rubber with a thickness of 5 mm makes the Foxpark Tesla Model 3 floor mats stronger.

[After-Sales Service]: 12-month warranty and 24-hour service support. If you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase, please contact our customer support. Foxpark promises quality merchandise and attentive service.

