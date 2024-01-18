Govee’s 3L smart Wi-Fi humidifier offers auto-humidity adjustment for $36 low (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Govee 3L Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier with auto-humidity adjustment for $35.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Down from its usual $60, it saw the same repeated discount to $48 over most of 2023, averaging about one per month. Now we’re seeing an even bigger discount than before to start off the new year, coming in as a $24 markdown off the going rate and marking a new all-time low. It sports a 3-liter tank, eight misting levels, and up to 24 hours of runtime before it’ll need to be refilled, depending on what settings you decide to use. The multi-functional design gives you basic humidifier actions combined with an essential oil diffuser at its base and has a max mist output of 7 ounces per hour – with the highest misting height up to 31.5 inches. You’ll be able to control and adjust settings via the companion app or go hands-free by connecting to your Alexa or Google Assistant.

The above humidifier also sports an auto-humidity adjustment feature where it can cut off, turn on, or alter humidity output based on indoor levels. To utilize this feature, you have to pair the device with one of Govee’s many thermo-hygrometers, and Amazon is making it easier by offering a bundle deal for the above humidifier and a compatible H5075 hygrometer for $64.

More GoveeLife humidifiers seeing discounts:

And if you’re looking for ways to upgrade your space’s smart home capabilities, check out our recent coverage of the deals on Onvis Smart Plugs with Matter, with single packs, 2-packs, and 4-packs all seeing discounts. Its compact design ensures that only one standard AC plug on your outlets is used, and it even offers hands-free voice control when integrated with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

Govee 3L Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier features:

Smart App Control: First, upgrade the app to the newest version 5.0.2. Using the App to adjust the auto mode, custom mode, display off, timers, schedules, mist levels, safety lock. Work with Alexa, Google Assistant, or IFTTT for voice control.

Top-Fill Design: Easy to refill water and clean. The smart humidifiers for bedroom have an water tank design to easily pour water in and out. Please don’t add water via the mist outlet and don’t drop essential oils directly into the humidifier.

Auto Mode: The smart humidifier will turn off at your target humidity, and it will turn back on by itself when it drops below 3% then the target humidity level. Must connect to a Govee Thermometer Hygrometer to use this function (sold separately)

Higher Mist Height: The highest mist height up to 31.5in. The higher mist stays in the air for a longer period of time without getting your desks and floors wet. Eight mist levels output adjustment, features a high mist output up to 7oz per hour.

Supported Govee Thermo-Hygrometer Models: H5051/H5052/H5071/H5072/H5074/H5174/H5179/H5075/H5101/H5102/H5177/H5100/B5178/H5106.

