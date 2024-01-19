Eddie Bauer End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide with outerwear from $60

Ali Smith -
FashionEddie Bauer
50% off from $60

Eddie Bauer’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide with outerwear from $60. Prices are as marked. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance with code WINTER50 at checkout. A standout from this sale is the Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $100, which is $79 off the original rate. This vest is available in three color options and has large pockets to store essentials. It’s infused with stretch to give you full range of motion and the material is lightweight. It’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

