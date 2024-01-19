Eddie Bauer End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide with outerwear from $60

Eddie Bauer’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide with outerwear from $60. Prices are as marked. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance with code WINTER50 at checkout. A standout from this sale is the Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $100, which is $79 off the original rate. This vest is available in three color options and has large pockets to store essentials. It’s infused with stretch to give you full range of motion and the material is lightweight. It’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Superior Down Parka $200 (Orig. $349)
- Full-Zip Hybrid Fleece Jacket $90 (Orig. $129)
- Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Vest $100 (Orig. $179)
- Everson Down Jacket $170 (Orig. $300)
- StratusTherm Down Vest $60 (Orig. $109)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Peak Seamless Stretch Down Duffle Coat $200 (Orig. $349)
- Olympia Waterproof Down Jacket $170 (Orig. $299)
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Jacket $180 (Orig. $250)
- IgniteLite Stretch Reversible Hooded Jacket $170 (Orig. $229)
- Sun Valley Down Duffle Coat $190 (Orig. $329)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!