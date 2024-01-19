KeySmart TaskPad wireless charging desk mat sees deep deal down at $30 (Reg. up to $100)

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad for $29.99 shipped. This model carried a regular price of $100 on Amazon for almost all of 2023 and started to see some price drops during Black Friday last year for the first time in several months. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked. While it might not be as modern a take on the charging-equipped desk mat category as something like the MagSafe-equipped model from Journey we reviewed, it is a whole lot less pricey ($100 less pricey in fact). It delivers a stain- and water-resistant work surface with smooth mouse glide action and a slightly cushioned construction. It features a USB power connection along the top lefthand side of the pad, providing a wireless charging area directly atop the surface for your phone and other Qi-ready gear. More details below.

If you don’t need the onboard charging action for your desk pad, there are plenty of options on Amazon in several colorways you can score for even less. This Gallaway vegan leather mat, for example, sells for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon and provides an even larger surface to drop your keyboard, laptop, mouse, and more down on.

As we mentioned above, the Journey ALTI desk mat delivers an even more modern and high-tech solution. Not only does it have a MagSafe landing pad for your phone, it also features an additional divot to wirelessly charge your AirPods and the like alongside a magnetic modular design. Scope it out right here.

KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad features:

The built-In Wireless pad will quickly charge your phone after being placed on the designated charging section, and stops charging once It Reaches 100% your phone will never be overcharged again! The built-In Wireless pad will quickly charge your phone after being placed on the designated charging section, and stops charging once It Reaches 100% your phone will never be overcharged again! Made from quality PU leather the TaskPad is an excellent no-slip, water-resistant surface that can’t be easily scratched or stained, ensuring that your Taskpad will keep looking good as new for a long time to come.

