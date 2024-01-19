Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 smart electric toothbrush hits $150 low (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush for $149.96 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from its regular $280 price tag, this model has spent most of the last three years keeping above $240, with occasional discounts through the years dropping costs down to more affordable rates. In 2023 there were far fewer of these major price cuts, with only the occasional discount dropping for short-lived events like fall Prime Deal days or during holiday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a surprise 46% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $59 and marking a new all-time low for both the pink and grey colorways. All-in-all, this deal gives you $130 in savings.

Light up the world even more with your smile, with this electric toothbrush that “removes ten times more plaque and improves gum health up to 7 times more than a manual toothbrush.” It features five cleaning settings: clean, white+, deep clean+, gum health, and TongueCare – each with three intensity levels. It also comes with four different smart brush heads that automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode, with smart sensors that can provide real-time feedback on how well you’re doing.

Philips has other toothbrush models on sale as well, ranging from simple electric designs to smart devices capable of improving your cleaning habits (and be sure to clip those on-page coupons for the best prices):

Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 e-Toothbrush features:

Complete oral care with smart sensor technology for an exceptional clean

Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks (in gum health mode vs. a manual toothbrush)

Removes up to 100 percent more stains in just 3 days (in white mode vs. a manual toothbrush)

4 different smart brush head types automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode and smart sensors provide real time feedback

5 modes: Clean, White, Deep Clean, Gum Health, TongueCare and 3 intensity levels

Includes: 1 Connected Sonicare toothbrush handle with 5 modes; 1 Premium Plaque Control brush head; 1 Premium White brush head; 1 Premium Gum Health brush head; 1 TongueCare brush head; 1 charging glass; 1 charging travel case; 1 wall plug

