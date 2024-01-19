Save $1,575 on Juiced’s HyperScrambler 2 e-bike with 100+ mile range for new $1,924 low

Juiced Bikes has launched a flash sale on its HyperScrambler 2 Dual-Battery e-bike for $1,924 shipped, after using the promo code RESOLUTION for an extra $75 off. Down from its $3,499 price tag, we saw plenty of flash sales for this particular model over the final months of 2023. The lowest we ever saw the price drop, however, was $2,199 in early Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in to eclipse all the discounts that came before as a massive 45% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous coverage by $500 and dropping costs to a new all-time low. All-in-all, with this sale you’ll be getting $1,575 in savings. You can learn more about the HyperScrambler 2 by heading below the fold or checking out our review over at Electrek.

This moped-style e-bike comes in three colorways (black, red, and silver) equipped with a 1,000W retroblade motor and two 52V batteries that reaches a top speed of 30 MPH while traveling up to 100+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone.

Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: custom padded double seat, a large LED headlight as well as a tail/brake light, front and back turn signals, two rear-view mirrors, an alarm, a kickstand, a USB charging port for your devices, and a backlit LCD display that gives you all the important real-time metrics.

There are a few other models seeing major discounts as well, with the HyperScorpion Express sitting at the same $1,924 rate, after using the RESOLUTION promo code. This model is tailored for delivery drivers, offering a 30+ MPH top speed and 70-mile range with an extra-wide cargo rack on the back. A stripped-down, standard RipCurrent Fat Tire e-bike model is also on clearance for $1,150 when using the above promo code. You’ll get a 45-mile travel range at 28 MPH with this e-bike, which is quite impressive for the low price.

Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 Dual Battery e-bike features:

Forget everything you thought you knew about e-bike performance. The updated HyperScrambler 2 with DUAL BATTERY CAPACITY, features an insane 100+ riding range, extreme speed and power, and loads of upgraded electric bike components. Safety features include dual sideview mirrors, integrated brake light and turn signals. With two NEW G2 52V/19.2Ah batteries (SGS Certified to UL 2271), the total watt hour capacity on the HyperScrambler 2 is nearly 2,000! Never again ride with range anxiety and underwhelming pedal power.

