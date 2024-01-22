Anker’s late 2023 P3 Smart Scale with color display drops down to $60 (Reg. $90)

Not to be confused with the deals we featured last week on the previous-generation P2 model, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Wi-Fi Fitness Tracking Smart Scale P3 down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is 33% or $30 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Also one of a handful of times we have seen a deal since its debut on Amazon in late 2023, today’s offering is matching the Black Friday price as well. This model steps it up with a larger color display and the ability to track up to 16 body metrics, including body fat percentage and heart rate, before syncing said data to the companion app where you can examine your personal 3D avatar. It also features an ITO coating and a “more precise” pressure sensor that “ensures accuracy down to 0.1 lb/50 g.” Head below for more details.

If you’re not convinced with the newer and more high-tech experience the display-equipped model brings to your routine, save some cash and go with this RENPHO Smart Bathroom Scale. It tracks 13 body metrics, including body weight, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, protein, muscle mass, and more, alongside the ability to sync with Google Health and the Renpho app. It also costs just $18 Prime shipped right now.

We are also tracking a notable deal on Garmin’s vívoactive 5 Smartwatch that tracks workouts, sleep, naps, stress, and more. This one is now $50 off the regular $300 price tag for a $250 total at Amazon right now. All of the details you need before the deals ends are waiting right here in our previous coverage.

Anker Wi-Fi Fitness Tracking Smart Scale P3 features:

Smart Scale P3 won’t yell at you, but it does find the right fitness plan through careful calculation of your weight, body fat, and muscle—so your health goals stay on track. As you progress through your fitness journey, your personal avatar changes with you—and encourages you during every workout. No more annoying scrolling—instead, you set the body data you want to see and where on Smart Scale P3 and EufyLife. No more guessing with highly sensitive ITO coating and a more precise pressure sensor that ensures accuracy down to 0.1 lb/50 g.

