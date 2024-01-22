Elgato’s Stream Deck XL with 32 customizable LCD keys returns to $200 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $199.99 shipped. Down from its usual $250 price tag, this $50 discount was the most repeated deal in 2023, with it returning today as the same 20% markdown off the going rate, only beaten out by $10 and the occasional $15 during holiday sales. While this is the predecessor model to the Stream Deck Plus, which boasts a more versatile touchscreen display alongside rotary knobs, the XL does offer a larger set of 32 customizable macro LCD keys, with each one able to handle a wide array of actions and tasks with a single push. Whether you’re using this device to improve your gaming setup, upgrade your streams/podcasts, or give yourself better navigation options on your computer, this device will allow you to “change scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets – anything.” Head below to read more details.

Amazon is also currently offering the Elgato Stream Deck Plus (White) for $180, down from $200. It offers the same customizable LCD keys, albeit at a lower amount as the above model, trading in the quantity for an upgraded quality of an onboard touchscreen strip display and four rotary knobs for audio, video, lighting, and more. It works along with many different apps and services like “Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.”

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Advanced Live Production: easily control your favorite tools and platforms.

32 Customizable LCD Keys: instantly trigger unlimited actions with a tap.

Powerful Integrations: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, vMix, VoiceMod, and more.

One-Touch Operation: change scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets – anything.

Visual Feedback: know that your command has been executed.

Connectivity technology: USB

