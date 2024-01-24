Journey’s SLIM MagSafe reversible charging desk mat drops to $104 today (20% off)

Journey is now offering a solid 20% off its MagSafe charging desk mats including the latest Slim model. One of the first deals we have tracked on the more compact solution – it provides a 28.7-inch width across your desk with a shorter 11.8-inch depth for folks who might not have as much space. Regularly $130, using code SAVE20 will knock your total down to $103.99 shipped. This is a solid 20% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked on the newer Slim model. We came away impressed with the tech-loaded desk mat experience Journey is bringing to your tabletop here, and you can get a breakdown of what to expect below.
The Journey ALTI SLIM Wireless Charging Desk Mat delivers a similar experience to the standard and ULTRA models, just with a form-factor that might be better suited for folks who don’t have a huge desktop surface. You can expect a vegan leather desk mat with a reversible design that features a felt surface on the other side – you can also tuck documents and other thin items in-between the two layers for some extra storage space. From there, the modular design also has a panel that magnetically attaches to the mat and carries a pair of charging pads – one MagSafe for iPhone 12 through 15 and a Qi-style pad for other handsets and earbud cases. Check out our hands-on review of the standard model for more details on the experience.
If you’re not into the high-tech, charging-equipped Journey solution, there are plenty of options on Amazon for a whole lot less. While they might not come from a brand we feature as often as Journey, there are loads of basic and simple options starting from under $9 Prime shipped to save some cash.
Journey ALTI SLIM Wireless Charging Desk Mat features:
- Modular fast wireless charging unit for phone and earbuds that attaches magnetically
- Reversible double sided design with premium vegan leather on one side and felt on the other.
- Hideaway to keep stray notes and paper
- Flexibility to use and place the wireless charger as required on left or right side
- Organises desk with reducing clutter and increasing productivity.
