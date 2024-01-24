Journey’s SLIM MagSafe reversible charging desk mat drops to $104 today (20% off)

Journey is now offering a solid 20% off its MagSafe charging desk mats including the latest Slim model. One of the first deals we have tracked on the more compact solution – it provides a 28.7-inch width across your desk with a shorter 11.8-inch depth for folks who might not have as much space. Regularly $130, using code SAVE20 will knock your total down to $103.99 shipped. This is a solid 20% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked on the newer Slim model. We came away impressed with the tech-loaded desk mat experience Journey is bringing to your tabletop here, and you can get a breakdown of what to expect below.

The Journey ALTI SLIM Wireless Charging Desk Mat delivers a similar experience to the standard and ULTRA models, just with a form-factor that might be better suited for folks who don’t have a huge desktop surface. You can expect a vegan leather desk mat with a reversible design that features a felt surface on the other side – you can also tuck documents and other thin items in-between the two layers for some extra storage space. From there, the modular design also has a panel that magnetically attaches to the mat and carries a pair of charging pads – one MagSafe for iPhone 12 through 15 and a Qi-style pad for other handsets and earbud cases. Check out our hands-on review of the standard model for more details on the experience.

If you’re not into the high-tech, charging-equipped Journey solution, there are plenty of options on Amazon for a whole lot less. While they might not come from a brand we feature as often as Journey, there are loads of basic and simple options starting from under $9 Prime shipped to save some cash.

Journey ALTI SLIM Wireless Charging Desk Mat features:

Modular fast wireless charging unit for phone and earbuds that attaches magnetically

Reversible double sided design with premium vegan leather on one side and felt on the other.

Hideaway to keep stray notes and paper

Flexibility to use and place the wireless charger as required on left or right side

Organises desk with reducing clutter and increasing productivity.

