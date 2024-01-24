Waterpik’s popular Aquarius water flosser falls to $60 (Reg. $100) with first discount of 2024

Amazon is offering the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $59.99 shipped. Down from a $100 price tag, with average discounts throughout the 2023 months having been between $70 to $75, this 40% markdown is the third-lowest price we have tracked and comes in just $10 above the all-time low from Black Friday sales. Designed to bring your gums a healthier cleaning than standard string floss, it features 10 pressure settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation, a 360-degree tip rotation, as well as a built-in timer/pacer to help track flossing time. Its reservoir can hold up to 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, requiring no additional filling.

And if you’re in the habit of regularly travelling, trying to store and carry the above model may prove challenging. Amazon also offers the Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser for $67, down from $90. This convenient and easy to use device has a compact handheld design that collapses for easy storage. Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives you up to four weeks of use from a single charge. Includes 4 tips, 3 pressure settings (50-80 PSI), removable 6-ounce reservoir – which is top-rack dishwasher safe – as well as a USB charging cord, and a travel bag.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Features:

Aquarius is a performance water flosser model featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time. Holds 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, no refilling required. Small maneuverable handle makes it easy to floss all areas including back teeth and includes a convenient water on/off switch. 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.

