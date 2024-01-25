Cole Haan takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Boots, dress shoes, sneakers, more

Cole Haan is currently offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. A standout from this sale is the Berkshire Lug Water-Resistant Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $105 and originally sold for $250. These boots are available in four color options and feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort. This style is also water-resistant, which is great for the end of winter and spring weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 200 positive reviews. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wyatt Bit Driver $100 (Orig. $180)
- Berkshire Lug Water-Resistant Chelsea Boot $105 (Orig. $250)
- ØriginalGrand Chukka Boot $100 (Orig. $180)
- ZERØGRAND WFA Sneaker Oxfords $130 (Orig. $258)
- Washington Grand Laser Chelsea Boots $130 (Orig. $450)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- ZERØGRAND Waterproof Field Hiking Boot $140 (Orig. $220)
- Leigh Booties $90 (Orig. $250)
- Westerly Water-Resistant Chelsea Boot $70 (Orig. $250)
- Hampshire Riding Boot $180 (Orig. $300)
- ZERØGRAND All-Day Running Shoe $50 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
