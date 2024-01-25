Cole Haan takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Boots, dress shoes, sneakers, more

Cole Haan is currently offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. A standout from this sale is the Berkshire Lug Water-Resistant Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $105 and originally sold for $250. These boots are available in four color options and feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort. This style is also water-resistant, which is great for the end of winter and spring weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 200 positive reviews. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

