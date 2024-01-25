CORSAIR’s HS65 2.4Ghz wireless gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound falls to $95

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS65 Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset (White) for $94.99 shipped. Down from its $120 price tag, it only saw a few discounts over 2023 since its release, with the largest among them dropping the price down to $80 during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 21% markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the second-lowest price we have seen on Amazon. You can learn more about this headset by reading through our hands-on review or by heading below the fold.

Equipped with custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers that support the Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound for PC and Mac, this headset enables a 2.4Ghz wireless or Bluetooth multi-channel audio experience to put you right in the middle of all the action. It will also support Sony Tempest 3D when gaming on your PlayStation 5. It features SonarWorks’ SoundID technology integrated into CORSAIR iCUE software, giving you a customizable audio profile to fit your unique preferences. With this headset you’ll have a extended 50-foot range and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, ensuring you have all the juice you’ll need for those day-and-night-long gaming sessions.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative and don’t mind hanging wires, Amazon is also offering the CORSAIR HS65 Wired model for $70, down from $80. It boasts the same features as the above model, and you’ll find both the white and carbon black models discounted to the same rate. If you’re planning to go on a bit of a spending the spree though, the black model also has an additional chance to save $25 more when you spend a minimum of $250 while shopping from select items which you can browse through here.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the ongoing deal for the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Wired RGB Headset – especially if you’re a fan of the quartz pink color scheme. It comes equipped with a patented 3-part 50mm driver design alongside a 7.1-channel surround sound. It features stream-responsive RGB lighting on the interchangeable ears (kitty, rabbit, bear) and razer logo that is able to interact with audience emoticons and alerts via the Razer Streamer Companion app.

CORSAIR HS65 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Low-Latency 2.4Ghz Wireless or Bluetooth: Enjoy high-quality audio without the wire, featuring a range of up to 50ft and up to 24 hours of battery life, plus Bluetooth support for mobile devices and more.

Aluminum Reinforced Construction and All-Day Comfort: A mesh grill ear cup design and an adjustable headband with aluminum-reinforced construction provide lightweight durability, while adjustable leatherette memory foam ear cups with soft fabric provide a comfortable fit through hours of gameplay.

Sonarworks SoundID Technology: Sonarworks SoundID technology for personalized sound control that tailors your headset settings to your personal audio tastes on PC and Mac.

Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound on PC and Mac: Enables a multi-channel audio experience on PC, putting you right in the middle of your game, plus support for Sony Tempest 3D audio on PS5.

Great Gaming Audio: High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.

