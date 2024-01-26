lululemon adds new specials to its We Made Too Much section from $9 shipped

lululemon drops new specials to its We Made Too Much section with pricing starting at $9. Prices are as marked. Inside the We Made Too Much section you can find scores including t-shirts, outerwear, shorts, pants, accessories, and more. Better yet, lululemon offers complimentary delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Ventilated Tennis Polo Shirt that comes in three color options and is marked down to $49. For comparison, this polo is regularly priced at $98. The material is highly breathable as well as sweat-wicking. It has a relaxed fit to give you full range of motion and is versatile to dress up or down. Better yet, the material has UPF 40+ as well. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Balancer Shorts 6-Inches $59 (Orig. $88)
- Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 $44 (Orig. $88)
- Wunder Puff Vest Tech Canvas $159 (Orig. $268)
- Ventilated Tennis Polo Shirt $49 (Orig. $98)
- New Venture Trouser $99 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz $29 (Orig. $44)
- Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant $59 (Orig. $118)
- Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 $54 (Orig. $78)
- Court Rival High-Rise Skirt $39 (Orig. $88)
- Fast and Free High-Rise Tight $79 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
