lululemon adds new specials to its We Made Too Much section from $9 shipped

lululemon drops new specials to its We Made Too Much section with pricing starting at $9. Prices are as marked. Inside the We Made Too Much section you can find scores including t-shirts, outerwear, shorts, pants, accessories, and more. Better yet, lululemon offers complimentary delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Ventilated Tennis Polo Shirt that comes in three color options and is marked down to $49. For comparison, this polo is regularly priced at $98. The material is highly breathable as well as sweat-wicking. It has a relaxed fit to give you full range of motion and is versatile to dress up or down. Better yet, the material has UPF 40+ as well. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

