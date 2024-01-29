Stock up on Orgain vegan protein powder: 2-lb. chocolate now down at $20.50 (25% off)

Alongside a host of other health supplement and vitamin deals, Amazon is now offering 2.03 pounds of Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder (Creamy Chocolate Fudge) for $20.64. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 these days, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It also comes within $1 of the lowest we have tracked in the last several months. A notable chance to stock up on plant-based protein to help meet your new year health and fitness goals, just be sure to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. And be sure to cancel the subscription after your order ships. Head below for more details.

The Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder delivers 21 grams of protein per serving (via pea, brown rice, and chia seeds) alongside 2 grams of organic dietary fiber, “low net carbs,” 0 grams of added sugar, and 150 calories per serving. This is an organic, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, and non GMO formula, according to Orgain.

As we mentioned above, Amazon has loads of vitamins and health supplements on sale for the new year right now.

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder features:

New look and label, same great product! Includes 1 (2.03 Lb) Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge

21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 2 grams of organic dietary fiber, low net carbs, 0 grams of added sugar, 150 calories per serving

USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, Non GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients

Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when baking to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost