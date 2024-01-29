Roborock’s Q5 robot vacuum cleaner falls $190 to new $240 low with an option to upgrade

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is offering its Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $239.99 shipped. Down from $430, with a $700 MSRP, it only saw six discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs to a $402 low for three straight months before rising back to its MSRP and receiving occasional price cuts for the second half of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 44% markdown off its discounted rate (66% off its MSRP), giving you a total of $460 in savings off its standard list price and landing it at a new all-time low.

Offering a 180 minute runtime with 2,700Pa of suction, this robot vacuum is equipped with LiDAR navigation, allowing it to build up to four 3D maps of your home so that it can not only keep track of where its been, but also plan out the most efficient routes to where it is going. Its multi-directional rubber brush sits lower to the ground for a more thorough cleaning job and resists tangling up in heaps of hair – whether human or pet. It can be completely controlled and have its settings adjusted via the smart app, Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also offering the upgraded Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum System for a return to its all-time low of $399.98 shipped. Carrying over most of the features from the above model, the main difference here is the inclusion of a docking station that not only acts as a recharging base, but doubles as a 2.5L dustbin that the robot will empty itself into after cleaning, holding up to seven weeks of dirt and debris before you’ll need to get hands-on at all.

And if you’d like the same autonomous functionality outside your home when doing yard work, check out the deals on Worx’s Landroid Robotic Lawn Mowers, with three models to choose from depending on your yard size: 1/8-acre S 20V, 1/4-acre M 20V, or the 1/2-acre L 20V. You can also head over to our smart home hub for more deals and ideas on ways to bring your home further into the twenty-first century.

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 2700Pa Suction: Roborock Q5 is the upgraded version of S4 Max.With powerful 2700Pa suction, the Roborock Q5 easily picks up pet hair, dust and finer dirts from floors or carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Convenient App Control: Control every element of Q5 through the Roborock app, including viewing the exact vacuuming route, setting cleaning schedules, adjusting the suction power, creating No-Go Zones, Invisible Walls, and much more. All from anywhere you have internet.

Precision Mapping with PreciSense LiDAR: LiDAR navigation creates accurate maps, and Q5 can save up to 4 maps. Use 3D Mapping to view your home in 3D and add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

Handle Large Homes Easily: 180mins runtime using a large onboard battery means up to 3230 sqft of cleaning on a single charge. A Large dustbin (470ml) means less emptying so you can tackle a large home without pause.

Close to Floors: The multi-directional floating rubber brush stays close to the ground, ensuring effective cleanup even on uneven surfaces.

User-friendly Voice Control: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts support let you command your Roborock Q5 to start / stop and more with the power of your voice. Great for when you don’t have your phone and for elderly users.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!