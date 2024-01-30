Amazon Men’s Athletic Sneakers Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, more

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
50% off from $14

Amazon is currently offering Men’s Athletic Sneakers up to 50% off with deals on Nike, adidas, Sketchers, New Balance, FootJoy, Reebok, and more. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V10 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $87 and originally sold for $150. Today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low, and you can choose from several color options. These shoes are a great option for hitting your New Year goals and are highly cushioned to promote comfort. They can be worn for indoor or outdoor training, and this style is highly lightweight. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
UGREEN’s new Nexode Pro 65W USB-C GaN charger see...
Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 4TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD for ...
Nike Zoom LeBron 2 shoes are now 50% off, coming in at ...
These award-winning Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds a...
REI takes up to 50% off new snow markdowns and gear you...
LEGO’s new 25th anniversary Star Wars sets are no...
This Camplux 18kW tankless electric water heater covers...
Today’s best iOS app deals: Final Fantasy 1 throu...
Load more...
Show More Comments