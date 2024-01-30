Save $100 on Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX that helps with deep cleaning for $150

Anker’s official eufy storefront on Amazon is offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $149.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. Down from its usual $250 price tag, it saw a fair share of discounts over 2023 that averaged between $145 and $160 until later in the year when we saw it drop to a $130 low during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate and lands as the fourth-lowest price that we have tracked – $27 above the all-time low from 2022’s holiday season.

The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX is the slimmest of eufy’s robotic offerings and stands only 2.85 inches tall to fit into the tightest spaces within your home to help with deep cleaning. With its BoostIQ technology, it will automatically increase and decrease suction power up to 2,000Pa within 1.5 seconds of identifying your floor type while its infrared sensor avoids any obstacles that cross its path and its drop-sensing technology keeps it from falling off higher levels and edges. Its battery offers a 100-minute lifespan on a single charge, with the robot returning to its charging hub when it has a low battery so you won’t have to get involved.

If you want autonomous cleaning but with much more versatility, Amazon is also offering the Anker eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot for $650, down from $900. This is a combination vacuum and mop robot with a charging/cleaning station that recharges it while cleaning and drying its mop pads. It offers 5,500Pa of suction power, dual rotating mop heads, smartphone control, and AI technology to navigate and avoid obstacles – utilized by 3D ToF sensors and an AI-supported camera.

And if you’d like the same autonomous functionality outside your home when doing yard work, check out the deals on Worx’s Landroid Robotic Lawn Mowers, with three models to choose from depending on your yard size: 1/8-acre S 20V, 1/4-acre M 20V, or the 1/2-acre L 20V. You can also head over to our smart home hub for more deals and ideas on ways to bring your home further into the twenty-first century.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX features:

Compact and Quiet Operation: With a slim 2.85″ profile, the eufy robot vacuum operates quietly, offering a comprehensive clean without causing a disturbance, making it perfect for use at any hour.

Extended Cleaning Performance: Capable of running up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors, the eufy vacuum robot provides powerful, consistent suction for a thorough clean at a noise level similar to a microwave.

Intelligent Cleaning Power: The eufy robot vacuum’s BoostIQ Technology automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when needed, ensuring top performance on a variety of surfaces.

Superior Protection and Efficiency: The eufy robot vacuum comes with an anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech, ensuring a safe, efficient clean while self-recharging to stay ready.

What You Get: RoboVac 11S MAX, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, 1 side brush, user manual, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

