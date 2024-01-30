Skylight’s new smart 27-inch home hub touchscreen syncs with Apple Calendar and more, pre-order now

Skylight, a brand best known for its smart digital picture frames, is introducing its new smart calendar today. With a focus on products that help keep the entire family stay organized and to “find clarity in the chaos of daily life,” the brand is ready to introduce its new Calendar Max. Joining its already existing lineup of smart Skylight Calendars, the latest model ups the ante in terms of tech while providing a sort of central hub for your family’s schedules across the larger 27-inch display. Now available for pre-order, you can get a closer look at how the new Skylight Calendar Max stacks up below.

Skylight organizes the family with new 27-inch Calendar Max

Skylight says the larger Max model’s design is inspired by customer feedback and “demand for a larger screen that organizes and runs the household.” You’re essentially looking at a large digital smart calendar that can rest up on the wall like a digital picture frame, keeping everything from family schedules and chores to customizable to-do lists and more at the ready in one central location via a “high-resolution, beautifully-designed touchscreen display.”

The new Skylight Calendar Max model delivers on some updated features over existing models, including an anti-glare display, interchangeable frames to “match the decor of any home, and a thin, sleek design.” It also features rounded corners and a floating mount, as well as the flexibility to be installed in either landscape or portrait orientations, for an even more modern approach than previous releases.

Users can assign each family/household member their own color, so everyone can see who’s doing what, where, and when alongside the ability to create custom to-do lists, chore charts for the kids (or your lazy, but trying really hard partner), and even meal plans so you don’t have to hear someone ask what’s for dinner three times a day.

The Skylight Calendar Max also includes weather forecasts and customized views (font size and day, week, month, and schedule views), as well as the ability to share access to others (“spouse, co-parenting partner, kids, and close friends”). A sleep mode ensures the Skylight takes a nap at the right time every day/night and the whole thing is managed from anywhere with the Skylight mobile app – the data can “seamlessly” auto-sync with Google and Apple calendars, Outlook, Cozi, and more.

Specs at a glance:

Screen size: 27” Diagonal

Resolution: 2560×1440

Approximate Dimensions: 26.1″ x 15.9″ x 1.4″

Storage space on device: 32GB

Dual 4 watt speakers

The new Skylight Calendar Max is now available for pre-order ahead of launch “this spring” starting from $599. The smaller previous-generation 10- and 15-inch models start at $160, for comparison’s sake.

Update: We have been informed by company reps the Skylight Calendar Max is “shipping in June.”

I guess you could make the argument that the smartphone, tablet, computer, MacBook, or otherwise everyone already owns can sync up a family’s schedule, calendar to-do lists, and more much the same. And that is indeed true. But I, for one, can see some value in having a sort of heads-up display like this in a central location in the home, one you can quickly take a peek at when passing by. I’m certainly guilty of forgetting family obligations or what’s going with others in the house from time to time, and a traditional calendar up on the wall does help. So this just seems like a more elegant and high-tech solution that, judging by the imagery, looks pretty sweet doing it.

