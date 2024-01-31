Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Carhartt, Nike, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently offering up to 50% off sitewide during its 1-Day Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can score deals on top brands including Carhartt, The North Face, Nike, CALIA, Patagonia, adidas, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Dri-FIT Victory Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $58. This lightweight, highly breathable polo is available in six versatile color options for spring and is a great option for the upcoming golf season. The collar is also ribbed for a comfortable feel and the material is stretch-infused for full-range of motion. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!