Cuts takes 30% off t-shirts, pants, pullovers, more just in time for spring from $23

Cuts is currently offering 30% off select styles with loads of items to refresh your wardrobe for spring. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find scores on t-shirts, polos, pants, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. The Henley Curve Hem T-Shirt is currently marked down to $35 and will easily become a staple piece in your wardrobe. To compare, this t-shirt was originally priced at $58 and can be paired with any casual pant. You can choose from three versatile color options and with over 1,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Cuts customers. Score additional deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!