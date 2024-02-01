Cuts takes 30% off t-shirts, pants, pullovers, more just in time for spring from $23

Ali Smith -
30% off from $23

Cuts is currently offering 30% off select styles with loads of items to refresh your wardrobe for spring. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find scores on t-shirts, polos, pants, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. The Henley Curve Hem T-Shirt is currently marked down to $35 and will easily become a staple piece in your wardrobe. To compare, this t-shirt was originally priced at $58 and can be paired with any casual pant. You can choose from three versatile color options and with over 1,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Cuts customers. Score additional deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Grab an official Google Pixel Fold case while they̵...
Hisense’s 55-inch Google Assistant A76K Series Q...
Apple’s official iPhone 15 MagSafe silicone cases...
A $70 discount makes Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones a ...
Aquasonic’s ultra-popular electric toothbrush wit...
Who needs FineWoven when Apple’s MagSafe leather wall...
Govee’s smart Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel set now ...
Samsung’s 75-Inch 120Hz 4K smart TV with HDMI 2.1...
Load more...
Show More Comments