Cuts takes 30% off t-shirts, pants, pullovers, more just in time for spring from $23

Cuts is currently offering 30% off select styles with loads of items to refresh your wardrobe for spring. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find scores on t-shirts, polos, pants, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. The Henley Curve Hem T-Shirt is currently marked down to $35 and will easily become a staple piece in your wardrobe. To compare, this t-shirt was originally priced at $58 and can be paired with any casual pant. You can choose from three versatile color options and with over 1,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Cuts customers. Score additional deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.
Our top picks include:
- AO Pants $62 (Orig. $124)
- Concorde 1/4 Zip Pullover $54 (Orig. $108)
- Legacy Jacket $88 (Orig. $175)
- AO Polo Shirt $36 (Orig. $72)
- Presstige Polo Shirt $33 (Orig. $82)
- Henley Curve Hem T-Shirt $35 (Orig. $58)
- Hyperloop Hoodie $76 (Orig. $118)
- Concorde Joggers $49 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
