Breville’s stainless steel smart pizza cooker brings the brick oven vibes home at $200 off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsBreville
$200 off $800
Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Oven

If you’re looking to bring home a dedicated, premium pizza oven experience, today’s deal on the Breville Smart Pizzaiolo is worth a look. The regularly $1,000 cooker has now dropped down to $799.95 shipped in both the brushed stainless steel variant and the Truffle Black model. This is a solid $200 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and match of the deal we tracked for Black Friday last year. There are certainly more affordable indoor pizza ovens out there, but Breville is serving up a high-end setup here that looks brilliant on the countertop (in my onion) to deliver that “brick oven” taste to your next pizza party (or Super Bowl event). Head below for more details. 

Unlike many of the high-end outdoor pizza ovens out there, this one keeps the pies going all year indoors. It can reach temperatures up to 750-degrees to deliver “authentic wood-fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes.” The Pizzaiolo countertop cooker supports a range of styles, including wood-fired, New York, pan, thin and crispy, and frozen options, via its conductive heating technology for a nice charred undercarriage and a “perfectly spotted crust” – something, accordingly to Breville, is “usually only achievable with a traditional brick oven.” 

If you’re not impressed by the high-end Breville treatment, something like this Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven can save you a ton of cash. Now listed at $300 via Amazon, it comes in at $500 less and you can get a closer look right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for more. 

Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Oven features:

  • Reaching temperatures up to 750°F, the smart oven Pizzaiolo countertop pizza oven by Breville cooks authentic wood fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes
  • Achieve optimum cooking performance with our Element IQ system—our smart system that adjusts the heating elements to your cooking needs, ensuring your chosen pizza is cooked to perfection
  • The Pizzaiolo pizza oven comes with a number of preset cooking functions so you get the perfect bake, whatever your pizza style. Settings include Wood Fired, New York, Pan, Thin & Crispy, and Frozen
  • The Pizzaiolo smart pizza oven’s specialised heat technology replicates the brick oven bake with even cooking in temperatures up to 750°F—to char your crust and brown your base, without overcooking your toppings

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Breville

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO’s Tales of the Space Age set assembles four ...
KRK’s GoAux studio speakers are great at-home and...
Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro with 16GB of R...
mophie’s latest 3-in-1 fold-up MagSafe travel cha...
Hiboy’s S2R Plus e-scooter with 22-mile range at ...
New Amazon all-time low hits Instant’s Vortex Plu...
Best Buy is handing out FREE $10 credits with the purch...
Anker’s SOLIX C1000 power station includes 200W s...
Load more...
Show More Comments