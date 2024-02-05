Breville’s stainless steel smart pizza cooker brings the brick oven vibes home at $200 off

If you’re looking to bring home a dedicated, premium pizza oven experience, today’s deal on the Breville Smart Pizzaiolo is worth a look. The regularly $1,000 cooker has now dropped down to $799.95 shipped in both the brushed stainless steel variant and the Truffle Black model. This is a solid $200 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and match of the deal we tracked for Black Friday last year. There are certainly more affordable indoor pizza ovens out there, but Breville is serving up a high-end setup here that looks brilliant on the countertop (in my onion) to deliver that “brick oven” taste to your next pizza party (or Super Bowl event). Head below for more details.

Unlike many of the high-end outdoor pizza ovens out there, this one keeps the pies going all year indoors. It can reach temperatures up to 750-degrees to deliver “authentic wood-fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes.” The Pizzaiolo countertop cooker supports a range of styles, including wood-fired, New York, pan, thin and crispy, and frozen options, via its conductive heating technology for a nice charred undercarriage and a “perfectly spotted crust” – something, accordingly to Breville, is “usually only achievable with a traditional brick oven.”

If you’re not impressed by the high-end Breville treatment, something like this Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven can save you a ton of cash. Now listed at $300 via Amazon, it comes in at $500 less and you can get a closer look right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for more.

Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Oven features:

Reaching temperatures up to 750°F, the smart oven Pizzaiolo countertop pizza oven by Breville cooks authentic wood fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes

Achieve optimum cooking performance with our Element IQ system—our smart system that adjusts the heating elements to your cooking needs, ensuring your chosen pizza is cooked to perfection

The Pizzaiolo pizza oven comes with a number of preset cooking functions so you get the perfect bake, whatever your pizza style. Settings include Wood Fired, New York, Pan, Thin & Crispy, and Frozen

The Pizzaiolo smart pizza oven’s specialised heat technology replicates the brick oven bake with even cooking in temperatures up to 750°F—to char your crust and brown your base, without overcooking your toppings

