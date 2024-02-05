Take your DIY projects next level: Cricut cutting machines, heat presses, more from $79 (40% off)

Amazon has now launched a new sale on the Cricut ecosystem of home crafting and DIY machines with up to 40% in savings. Shipping is free across the board here with notable offers at the ready headlined by its entry-level Cricut Joy cutting and crafting machine with the Digital Content Library Bundle at $49 off the going rate. Regularly $149 and now selling for $99, this deal lands on par with what we saw during Black Friday last year and joins ongoing offers on the brand’s smart heat press, its custom mug-making machine to create your very own bespoke drinking vessels, and some of its higher-end and pro-grade gear as well. Pricing starts from $79 and you’ll find the deals waiting down below.

Amazon Cricut sale:

While your existing PC or Mac will work just fine, there’s nothing quite like a fancy new machine to plan out your Cricut projects. If you’re also looking to upgrade your notebook or desktop machine for 2024, the collection of Apple deals waiting in our curated hub is definitely worth a closer look to save some cash on those as well.

Cricut Joy Machine features:

Works with 50+ materials, including popular materials like vinyl, iron-on & cardstock

Cuts intricate designs with precision

Writes, draws & foils

Free, easy-to-learn Design Space app

Bluetooth wireless technology

Upload & cut your own designs or choose from the Cricut Design Space library

Free live workshops, online courses & beginner cheatsheets

World-class customer support is available via phone or chat

