eero’s Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router 3-pack covers 2,000-square feet for return $240 (Reg. $605)

Amazon is offering the eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router 3 Pack for $239.99 shipped. Down from its usual $605 price tag, this 3-pack saw nine discounts over 2023, with the first half of the year keeping at or above $240, and fall sales like Black Friday dropping costs to a $195 annual low. Today’s deal comes in as a 60% markdown off the going rate, giving you $365 in savings and returning costs to the 3rd lowest price we have tracked – $46 above the all-time low from 2022.

This 3-pack of eero Pro 6 mesh routers comes with Wi-Fi 6 support that enables simultaneous triband wireless coverage of 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Lo, and 5 GHz Hi – all up to 1Gb/s speeds. It provides a massive 2,000-square feet of coverage, with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub that the eero 6 systems can use to connect compatible devices on your network with Alexa without any need for a separate Zigbee hub for other devices. All-in-all, this system optimizes Wi-Fi for your space so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home without concerns or worries.

Amazon is also currently offering a 20% discount on the next generation eero Pro 6E 2-Node Mesh System for $320, down from $400. This model comes with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over triband wireless coverage, you’ll be getting 1.3Gb/s capabilities with the same 2,000-square foot coverage and built-in Zigbee smart home hub as the above model.

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 systems, Amazon’s first release into the world of Wi-Fi 7 routers. They cover a wide 2,500-square foot area, giving up to 9.4 Gb/s of total throughput on wired connections, while wireless speeds can hit as high as 4.3Gb/s – with support for as many as 200 devices connected at a time.

eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi 6 Router System features:

  • Experience speeds up to a gigabit
  • Enough bandwidth for 75+ connected devices and covers up to 6,000 sq. ft.
  • Built-in Zigbee smart home hub

