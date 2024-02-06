Amazon Essentials Outerwear up to 40% off for the entire family from $10

Amazon is currently offering Amazon Essentials outerwear up to 40% off for the entire family with deals starting at just $10 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket that’s currently marked down from $16 and regularly is priced at $28. You can choose from an array of color options and to compare, this is the lowest rate we’ve seen this year. This style can easily be dressed up or down as well as layered during transitional weather. The fleece material also washes nicely and will be in style to wear for years to come. Score additional deals by heading below, and you will also want to check out our fashion guide to find even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!